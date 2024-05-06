Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target Raised to $81.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AEE. StockNews.com cut Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ameren from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.90.

Shares of AEE stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,245. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.44. Ameren has a one year low of $67.03 and a one year high of $90.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ameren news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $115,241.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 245.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 56,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 40,202 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $1,168,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after purchasing an additional 36,611 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,637,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,549,000 after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

