Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (CCU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Compañía Cervecerías Unidas to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CCU stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.84. 12,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,312. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.08.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.71.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

