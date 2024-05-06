Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 11,095 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 65.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,095 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth $211,000.

JAAA stock opened at $50.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.45. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $51.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2699 per share. This is a boost from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

