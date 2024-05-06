AJOVista LLC Invests $60,000 in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 350 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 203.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.90.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of LNG stock opened at $157.50 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.30 and a 12 month high of $183.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.83. The company has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.