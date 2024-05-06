Savaria (SIS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.16 per share for the quarter.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$216.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$214.78 million. Savaria had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.52%.

Savaria Stock Performance

Shares of SIS opened at C$16.99 on Monday. Savaria has a one year low of C$12.21 and a one year high of C$17.70. The company has a market cap of C$1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$16.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.53.

Savaria Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Savaria’s payout ratio is 91.23%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$17.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.64.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

