Sapient Capital LLC Makes New $549,000 Investment in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 586,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,327,000 after purchasing an additional 75,698 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 478,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,145,000 after acquiring an additional 12,084 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,624,000 after buying an additional 18,392 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 447,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,206,000 after acquiring an additional 55,434 shares during the period.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.35, for a total transaction of $1,763,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at $101,340,761.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,500 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

NYSE:SITE opened at $152.42 on Monday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.81 and a 1-year high of $188.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 1.53.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $904.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SITE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SiteOne Landscape Supply

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.