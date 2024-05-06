Hyzon Motors (HYZN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. On average, analysts expect Hyzon Motors to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hyzon Motors Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:HYZN opened at $0.62 on Monday. Hyzon Motors has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $2.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HYZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.60 target price on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,647,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,059,194.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Hyzon Motors Inc supplies hydrogen fuel cell systems for decarbonization applications in various industries. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It also focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

