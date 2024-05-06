Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $453,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 600,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,854,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $65.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $71.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.35.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

