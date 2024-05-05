LEMONCHAIN Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $39,771.87 (LEMC)

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 5th. Over the last seven days, LEMONCHAIN has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LEMONCHAIN has a market capitalization of $39,771.87 and approximately $95.74 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LEMONCHAIN Token Profile

LEMONCHAIN’s genesis date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,500,000 tokens. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. LEMONCHAIN’s official message board is lemonchain.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.

[Telegram](https://t.me/LEMONCHAIN%5FOfficial)[Medium](https://lemonchain.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484807/lemonchain%5Fwhitepaper%5Fversion17%5Feng.pdf)”

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEMONCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LEMONCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

