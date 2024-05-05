Enegra (EGX) (EGX) Price Down 0.1% This Week

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 5th. During the last seven days, Enegra (EGX) has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be purchased for approximately $200.58 or 0.00312009 BTC on exchanges. Enegra (EGX) has a total market capitalization of $17.04 billion and approximately $579,213.98 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Enegra (EGX) Token Profile

Enegra (EGX) was first traded on August 2nd, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 200.7350678 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $419,060.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

