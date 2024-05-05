Metahero (HERO) Price Tops $0.0041 on Exchanges

Metahero (HERO) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 5th. In the last week, Metahero has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a market cap of $37.30 million and approximately $869,617.01 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Metahero

Metahero is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

