Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Invests $119,000 in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 306,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,330,000 after acquiring an additional 35,747 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 125.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 687,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,449,000 after buying an additional 382,061 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.35. The company had a trading volume of 851,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,503. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.54. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $26.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

