Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGUS. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA CGUS traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,688. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $31.38.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.