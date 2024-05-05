WRIT Media Group (OTCMKTS:WRIT) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.01

WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. WRIT Media Group shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 222,860 shares changing hands.
WRIT Media Group Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.
About WRIT Media Group
WRIT Media Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a content creation company worldwide. It produces, acquires, licenses, and distributes music-related content in 3D and ultra-high definition for digital broadcast into digitally-enabled movie theaters, TV, and mobile streaming providers. The company also licenses pre-Windows computer game libraries, as well as adapts and republishes titles under the Amiga, Atari, and MS-DOS brands for smartphones, modern game consoles, PCs, tablets, and other television streaming devices; and publishes related merchandise and characters from the games.
