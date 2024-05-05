HSBC Increases Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target to $118.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by HSBC from $115.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “reduce” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. HSBC’s target price suggests a potential downside of 19.73% from the stock’s previous close.

DLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Scotiabank lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.65.

NYSE DLR traded up $6.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,309,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,043. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.31. The company has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $154.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

