The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $72.85

The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.85 ($0.92) and traded as high as GBX 89.20 ($1.12). The Rank Group shares last traded at GBX 87.60 ($1.10), with a volume of 72,761 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.63, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 71.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 72.83. The firm has a market cap of £410.34 million, a P/E ratio of -438.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.46.

In other The Rank Group news, insider Richard Harris bought 43,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £29,385.53 ($36,911.86). Corporate insiders own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in provision of gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and Enracha Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker, as well as electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, slot machine games, food and drink, and live entertainment.

