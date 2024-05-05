Barclays Raises KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $114.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $113.00 to $114.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KKR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $95.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.79 and a twelve month high of $103.48. The stock has a market cap of $84.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.61 and its 200 day moving average is $84.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.64 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,342,742,000 after acquiring an additional 11,134,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $649,798,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,354,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,670,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,452,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,286,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

