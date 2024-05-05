EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.46

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.46 ($0.36) and traded as high as GBX 30.60 ($0.38). EKF Diagnostics shares last traded at GBX 29.90 ($0.38), with a volume of 130,955 shares changing hands.

EKF Diagnostics Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of £135.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2,990.00 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Insider Activity at EKF Diagnostics

In related news, insider Christopher H. B. Mills acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($32,659.21). 5.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EKF Diagnostics

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. It offers DiaSpect Tm hand-held hemoglobin analyzer; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T analyzer; Hemo Control, a hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

