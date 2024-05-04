Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Issues Earnings Results

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $552.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Steven Madden updated its FY24 guidance to $2.55-2.65 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.550-2.650 EPS.
Steven Madden Stock Performance
NASDAQ SHOO traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $39.59. 671,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,306. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $45.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.01.
Steven Madden Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 34.71%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHOO shares. Williams Trading restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Steven Madden from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.
About Steven Madden
Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.
