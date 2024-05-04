Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $5.74 Million Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,544 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 365.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 287.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.84. The stock had a trading volume of 50,066,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,806,707. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $106.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.3077 dividend. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

