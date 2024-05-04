Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,742,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,648,000 after purchasing an additional 46,534 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,106,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,289,000 after purchasing an additional 147,143 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 21.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,654,000 after purchasing an additional 181,811 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 818,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,744,000 after buying an additional 28,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 764,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,943,000 after buying an additional 75,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.42.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of JKHY traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.18. The stock had a trading volume of 359,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,624. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.57 and a 1 year high of $178.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.52 and its 200 day moving average is $163.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.05%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

