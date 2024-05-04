Merit Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,416 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 58,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,228,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,736,930. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $46.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.51. The stock has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.01%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

