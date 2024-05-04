Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

DGX traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,704. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.59 and a twelve month high of $145.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DGX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Quest Diagnostics

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $83,378.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,071,584.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $103,560.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,930,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $83,378.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,071,584.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,910 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,602. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.