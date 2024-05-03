Request (REQ) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $126.61 Million

Request (REQ) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. In the last seven days, Request has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $126.61 million and approximately $3.95 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00009104 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00011897 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001413 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,722.13 or 0.99982429 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00012728 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00009428 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.12091819 USD and is up 5.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $2,131,669.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

