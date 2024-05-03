VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) versus Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Head-To-Head Comparison

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VYNE Therapeutics and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VYNE Therapeutics $420,000.00 87.96 -$28.45 million ($7.04) -0.37 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$373.63 million ($19.94) -11.53

VYNE Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VYNE Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

83.8% of VYNE Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of VYNE Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares VYNE Therapeutics and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VYNE Therapeutics -6,710.38% -77.46% -62.93% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals N/A -219.39% -98.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for VYNE Therapeutics and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VYNE Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals 1 1 9 0 2.73

VYNE Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $7.38, suggesting a potential upside of 181.49%. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $356.73, suggesting a potential upside of 55.21%. Given VYNE Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VYNE Therapeutics is more favorable than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

VYNE Therapeutics has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.33, suggesting that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VYNE Therapeutics beats Madrigal Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VYNE Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

VYNE Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan- bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure. It also develops VYN202, a BD2-selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VYNE Therapeutics Inc. in September 2020. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH. The company is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.