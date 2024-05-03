OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.40, reports. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 4.17%.
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:OMVJF remained flat at $47.05 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $41.34 and a fifty-two week high of $48.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.41.
About OMV Aktiengesellschaft
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OMV Aktiengesellschaft
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.