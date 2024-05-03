OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.40, reports. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 4.17%.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:OMVJF remained flat at $47.05 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $41.34 and a fifty-two week high of $48.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.41.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.

