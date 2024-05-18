Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) Price Target Lowered to C$0.65 at Acumen Capital

Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Acumen Capital from C$0.75 to C$0.65 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of CVE VTX opened at C$0.36 on Friday. Vertex Resource Group has a 1-year low of C$0.33 and a 1-year high of C$0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.00 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Vertex Resource Group had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of C$61.34 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Resource Group will post 0.0299921 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vertex Resource Group Ltd. provides environmental and industrial services in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Environmental Consulting. The Environmental Consulting segment offers planning and regulatory approvals, site assessments and monitoring, geotechnical and civil engineering, wildlife management, reclamation, remediation, groundwater monitoring, drilling waste, gas migration, emissions testing and reporting, and well sub-surface engineering services; advisory services, including estimating, project controls, and facility engineering; land and regulatory services; emergency spill response services; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information services, and mapping and drone services to various industries, including governments, industry, and commercial clients.
