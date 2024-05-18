Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 92.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,602 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.17.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $316,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,904.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,910 shares of company stock worth $2,159,602. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $144.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.58. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.59 and a 12-month high of $145.58.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

