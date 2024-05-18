Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $16,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,807,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,094,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,793,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,297 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,325,490,000 after purchasing an additional 249,017 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 58.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 430,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,672,000 after purchasing an additional 159,102 shares during the period. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $36,202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.22.

Atlassian Stock Down 1.4 %

Atlassian stock opened at $179.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.88 and a fifty-two week high of $258.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.64.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $1,425,610.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,245 shares in the company, valued at $56,264,132.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $1,425,610.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,264,132.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.26, for a total value of $894,766.56. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 156,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,927,714.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,715 shares of company stock worth $58,679,663 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

