Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $17.46 Million Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,264 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Hologic worth $17,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 42.2% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insider Activity at Hologic

In related news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,802.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HOLX

Hologic Price Performance

HOLX stock opened at $75.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.97. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $82.45.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.