Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Short Interest Up 6.7% in April

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 434,100 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the April 15th total of 407,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Intrepid Potash to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intrepid Potash

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intrepid Potash

In other news, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 63,372 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $1,294,689.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,542,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,514,316.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 11,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $222,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,531,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,967,961.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,034 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,525. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Price Performance

IPI stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. Intrepid Potash has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.61.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $49.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.63 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

