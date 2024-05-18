Westpac Banking Corp Trims Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 88.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 258.1% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total transaction of $363,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 523,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,179,486.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,514,071. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (down from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $444.57.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MDB stock opened at $370.82 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.68 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $358.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.80.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

