Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 158,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $16,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TER stock opened at $131.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.48 and its 200 day moving average is $103.68. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $133.46.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.83.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

