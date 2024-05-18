Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $16.42 Million Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.16% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $16,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,147,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,985,000 after acquiring an additional 280,177 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,687,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,333,000 after purchasing an additional 280,938 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,536,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,333,000 after purchasing an additional 211,089 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,338,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 154,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,052,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,903,000 after purchasing an additional 28,005 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $84.11 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $102.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.44%.

CHRW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

