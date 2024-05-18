Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,673 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $17,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of WCN stock opened at $167.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.20. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $126.12 and a one year high of $173.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 37.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,390.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,402 shares of company stock valued at $735,976. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.33.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

