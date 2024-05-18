Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Omnicom Group worth $18,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,745,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,437,000 after buying an additional 374,874 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 21.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,727,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,726,000 after purchasing an additional 664,800 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 98.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,032,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,249 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,590,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,976,000 after buying an additional 301,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,894,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,121,000 after buying an additional 58,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of OMC opened at $96.13 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.15 and a 200 day moving average of $88.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

