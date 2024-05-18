Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $17,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,826,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $369,989,000 after buying an additional 233,811 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in VeriSign by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,090,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $220,771,000 after acquiring an additional 125,901 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in VeriSign by 4.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,056,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,073,000 after acquiring an additional 44,080 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 772,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $159,069,000 after purchasing an additional 22,796 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 17.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $133,764,000 after purchasing an additional 96,676 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total value of $1,820,617.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,552,768.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,875 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total value of $558,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,999,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total value of $1,820,617.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,552,768.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,393 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,633 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRSN shares. StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VRSN

VeriSign Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $170.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.17. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.04 and a 52 week high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $384.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.85 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.