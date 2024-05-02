Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) in the last few weeks:

4/19/2024 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/18/2024 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $100.00 to $130.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/18/2024 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $168.00 price target on the stock.

4/11/2024 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/10/2024 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $133.00 to $168.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2024 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/2/2024 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $160.00 to $180.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/2/2024 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $134.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $699.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.73 and its 200-day moving average is $115.76. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $82.44 and a 12 month high of $158.40.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 252,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 138,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,057,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.