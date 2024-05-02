Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) in the last few weeks:
- 4/19/2024 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/18/2024 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $100.00 to $130.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/18/2024 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $168.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/11/2024 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/10/2024 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $133.00 to $168.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/3/2024 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/2/2024 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $160.00 to $180.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 4/2/2024 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $134.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $699.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.73 and its 200-day moving average is $115.76. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $82.44 and a 12 month high of $158.40.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.76%.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.
