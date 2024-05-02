Susquehanna Trims Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Target Price to $18.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Susquehanna from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NCLH. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $16.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.59. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 108.69%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,049,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,285,000 after buying an additional 26,676,150 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,243,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 22.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,197,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,092,000 after buying an additional 1,499,622 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,105,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,240,000 after buying an additional 1,141,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,697,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.