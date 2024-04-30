Short Interest in CellaVision AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLVSF) Decreases By 13.3%

CellaVision AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLVSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLVSF remained flat at $20.24 during trading hours on Tuesday. CellaVision AB has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $23.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average of $18.27.

CellaVision AB (publ) develops and sells instruments, software, and reagents for blood and body fluids analysis in Sweden and internationally. The company provides CellaVision DM1200 and CellaVision DM9600, designs to automate and simplify the process of performing blood and body fluid differentials; CellaVision DC-1, an analyzer to enable low-volume hematology labs to implement CellaVisions digital methodology for performing blood cell; and DIFF-Line that automates and digitizes the process of analyzing peripheral blood smears.

