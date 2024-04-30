HNI (NYSE:HNI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. HNI had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

HNI Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE HNI traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $42.05. 39,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,077. HNI has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.98. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86.

HNI Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.49%.

In related news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $107,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,114.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other HNI news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $107,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,114.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary A. Bell sold 2,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $124,990.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,772.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,374 shares of company stock worth $749,534. Company insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

