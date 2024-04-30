Steele Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOOV. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,725,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 31.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 122,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,212,000 after acquiring an additional 29,256 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 36,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,284 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VOOV traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.09. The stock had a trading volume of 20,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,408. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $142.37 and a one year high of $180.98.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

