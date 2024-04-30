Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Short Interest Up 18.4% in April

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,478,700 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the March 31st total of 1,249,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 46.2 days.

Canadian Utilities Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CDUAF stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $22.59. 24,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,408. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average of $22.69. Canadian Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

