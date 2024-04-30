Short Interest in Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Decreases By 14.9%

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,900 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the March 31st total of 366,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,452,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NGLOY stock opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.45. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.1804 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,630.00.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

