Magnus Financial Group LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 425.4% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 216.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $67.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $57.20 and a 12-month high of $72.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.35.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

