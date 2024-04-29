Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 237,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $34,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
VOE stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.14. The company had a trading volume of 40,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,900. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $156.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.87.
About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
