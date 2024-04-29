RiverFront Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,094.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

BATS PAVE opened at $38.13 on Monday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.27 and a 200-day moving average of $34.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

