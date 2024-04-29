Assertio (ASRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.42 million. Assertio had a negative net margin of 218.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. On average, analysts expect Assertio to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Assertio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $0.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1.15. Assertio has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $8.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides various products to patients in the United States. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

