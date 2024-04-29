StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ CETX opened at $1.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Cemtrex has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $11.45.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 million. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 56.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.99) EPS.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

