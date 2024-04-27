BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust lessened its stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,170 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEAR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 171,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $50.06. 148,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average is $50.25. BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.30.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1987 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.